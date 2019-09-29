It’s official. Auburn’s battle with Florida this weekend will be a top-10 showdown.
Auburn and Florida are both 5-0, and both flying into a date with destiny in The Swamp as the old rivals cross paths again for a rare matchup just as the programs are surging in the national spotlight.
Auburn held firm at No. 7 in the new Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday afternoon. Florida is now No. 10.
The Tigers and Gators square off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. — marking the old foes’ first meeting since 2011 and first in Gainesville since 2007.
Just like so many times in their old meetings, back when Auburn and Florida tangled annually fighting for power in SEC, this one will have the eyes of the college football world watching, at center stage in Week Six.
CBS will broadcast the game nationally. ESPN’s popular Saturday morning show College GameDay will broadcast from Gainesville and feature the game.
Auburn handled Mississippi State 56-23 last Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Florida dispatched of Towson in a non-conference game 38-0.
Auburn’s now No. 7 in the AP poll for the second straight week. Florida fell one spot Sunday from No. 9 to No. 10 after Notre Dame surged in front of the Gators on the wind of a top-25 win over Virginia.
In the USA Today coaches’ poll, Auburn is No. 7 and Florida is No. 8.
In both polls on Sunday, Alabama jumped to No. 1, with former No. 1 Clemson falling to No. 2 after Clemson survived North Carolina by only one point at 21-20 last Saturday.
SEC powerhouses continue to make up half of the AP’s top 10. Georgia is No. 3 and LSU is No. 5.
Texas A&M is now in a tie for No. 25 after a close game against Arkansas, rounding out the six SEC teams in the AP’s Top 25.
