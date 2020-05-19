Auburn has landed a commitment from a future prospect from the same high school as current running back Shaun Shivers and wide receiver signee Elijah Canion.
Florida cornerback Brian Dilworth from Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Fla. announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he plans to sign with Auburn when the time comes.
He’s Auburn’s second commitment for the 2022 class.
Shivers signed with Auburn out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep in December 2017. Canion just signed with Auburn in December 2019. Dilworth finished his sophomore season of high school football last fall, with junior and senior seasons still ahead of him.
Dilworth lists himself as 6-foot and 175 pounds on his Twitter page.
He marks the second future prospect committed to sign with Auburn in the class of 2022. Auburn has eight players committed to sign as part of the class of 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.