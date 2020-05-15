Gus Malzahn fired off a few ‘booms’ on Friday.
Auburn football picked up three commitments for the 2021 class on Friday, giving the head coach and the fans something to celebrate on social media even as the sports world sits on pause.
Tar’varish Dawson, from Lehigh Acres, Fla., joined Caleb Johnson and Garner Langlo, both from Ocala, Fla., all announcing on Twitter on Friday that they intend to sign with Auburn.
Dawson is a versatile athlete from Lehigh Senior High School in Florida, rated as a four-star player by 247Sports and ESPN, and as a three-star player by Rivals.
Johnson and Langlo are teammates at Trinity Catholic in Florida. Johnson is an offensive tackle also rated as a four-star player by 247Sports and ESPN, while also earning a three-star rating from Rivals. Langlo is universally touted to be a three-star prospect.
Dawson announced his commitment shortly after 11 a.m. Johnson made his shortly after 2 p.m. with Langlo following shortly after 3 p.m.
For all three, Malzahn posted his customary “Boom! War Eagle!”
They represent the fifth, sixth and seventh players who have publicly committed to sign with Auburn as part of the 2021 class.
