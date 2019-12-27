TAMPA, FLA. — Members of the Auburn football team visited patients at Tampa General Hospital on Friday, taking a break from practice and meetings between palm trees and the gulf to brighten a day for some struggling through their worst times.
By all accounts, the trip brightened the day of the Auburn plays all the say.
“Just be able to go in there and give those kids a smile on their faces, you can’t replace that feeling,” Auburn standout defensive tackle Derrick Brown said.
Brown was one of 12 Auburn players who went to visit patients along with head coach Gus Malzahn and a contingent of players from opposing Minnesota. Auburn plays Minnesota on Jan. 1 at noon on ESPN.
For Brown, who saw his year-old son Kai grow this year through his senior season at Auburn, his mind first went to those children. Auburn spent time in the pediatric wing of the hospital before also stopping by to visit patients in the rehabilitation area.
“A lot of people are going through a lot,” he said. “It’s something I’d be happy to do.”
Brown spoke during Auburn’s practice earlier Friday, just before the group headed over to the hospital. The group included fellow seniors like safeties Jeremiah Dinson and Daniel Thomas, running back Kam Martin, and also freshman quarterback Bo Nix.
“That’s pretty cool, just to go talk to the kids and meet some people,” Dinson said.
Dinson is a Miami native, enjoying a trip back to his home state for his final game as an Auburn football player. The Tigers are in Tampa practicing and enjoying events like a trip to the bowling alley, the beach and nearby Busch Gardens this week, but took the time Friday to take their visit to patients glad to see new visitors.
The players visited child patients, signing autographs and giving out hats and Outback Bowl banners, and then visited patients rehabilitating from injuries — with the players from a contact sport having plenty of advice and words of encouragement having battled through their own injuries and rehabilitation before as football players.
“Just see how it is in their world, take a little bit of our time and just go cater to them — talk to them and put a smile on somebody’s face,” Dinson said. “That’s why you’re in this world, man, to help others.
“If you’re not helping others, that’s not good at all. I feel like everybody’s purpose on this earth is to help others. It doesn’t matter who you are.”
Friday, Auburn took the time out to do just that.
