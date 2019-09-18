Auburn will play without sophomore backup safety Smoke Monday for the first two quarters of Saturday’s game against Texas A&M, forcing the Tigers to adjust to what starting safety Daniel Thomas calls a ‘key loss’ for Auburn during Saturday’s first half.
Monday was ejected on a targeting call late in last Saturday’s 55-16 win for Auburn over Kent State, after second-teamers took to the field in the blowout.
Monday is second on the Auburn depth chart behind senior starter Jeremiah Dinson at the safety position opposite Thomas.
Monday plays on special teams for Auburn and sees intermittent snaps on defense.
“We’ve just got to continue to get other people ready behind him,” Thomas said Tuesday. “That’s going to be a key loss in the first half, but we’ve just got to continue just to play, do what we do and play together as a secondary.”
Dinson and Thomas entered the season as senior standouts and leaders of the defense at those two safety position. Monday and his fellow sophomore and friend Jamien Sherwood have been groomed to take the starting roles over from them in the future.
By NCAA rule, players ejected for targeting in the second half of a game are then forced to sit out for the first half of the team’s next game.
“Smoke, he’s a good football player — not just in the secondary, but he’s one of our special teams guys, too,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “Any time you lose a guy like that for a half, that’s a big blow for us.
“But — opportunity for other guys. We’ve got other guys ready to step up, and the good thing is he’ll be fresh when he shows up in that third quarter.”
Last year, Dinson missed the first half of Auburn’s game at Ole Miss in similar fashion.
Dinson, though, is the team’s starter, and Monday’s absence shouldn’t affect Auburn in a major way unless another member of Auburn’s secondary is pulled from Saturday’s game for whatever reason.
“We’ve got multiple things we can do,” Malzahn said, of how to fill out the rotations without Monday. “We’ll be fine at safety for Saturday.”
Auburn will keep throwing to Schwartz
Malzahn is hopeful sophomore receiver Anthony Schwartz will be able to play with less protection on his left hand this Saturday, as he continues to recover from preseason surgery — but either way, Schwartz will play in the team’s game at Texas A&M.
Schwartz has sported wrapping on his left hand in each game this season. He has still dressed for every game. He caught a 13-yard pass against Kent State last Saturday.
“There’s going to be still probably some protection,” Malahn said Tuesday. “We’re hoping it won’t be the club that it was last week. But he did catch a ball with the club. As a matter of fact, he made a really good catch.
“No matter what he has on his hands, we’re going to throw it to him.”
Schwartz’s greatest asset is his speed. He runs for the Auburn track team and has competed around the world as a sprinter.
As he showed against Kent State, he has to ability to make catches even with cast-like wrapping on one of his hands.
Freshman leaves team
Touted freshman defensive end Charles Moore has left Auburn’s team, a program spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.
He signed with Auburn in February. He was universally touted as a four-star prospect coming out of high school, by all three of ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.
The Louisville, Miss., player was first committed to Mississippi State before he de-committed and then picked Auburn over LSU, Florida and Florida State.
Moore’s departure was first reported by Inside the Auburn Tigers and 247Sports.
