The Auburn football team is wearing alternate helmets that honor late team legend Pat Sullivan on Wednesday in the Outback Bowl against Minnesota.
The helmet will feature the AU logo on one side of the helmet and the Sullivan’s Auburn jersey number, No. 7, on the other side.
Sullivan died on Dec. 1. He won the Heisman Trophy at Auburn in 1972.
The helmet also features grey facemasks.
The last time Auburn wore alternate helmets was in 2007 in a game against Vanderbilt, then honoring the 50th anniversary of Auburn’s 1957 national championship.
That helmet featured no logos on either side and grey facemasks like the ones Auburn plans to wear Wednesday.
Auburn announced the team would be wearing the helmets on Tuesday night on Twitter. The video making the announcement featured a quote from fellow Heisman winner Bo Jackson saying simply: “Pat Sullivan is Auburn.”
When Sullivan died earlier this month, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said: “Pat Sullivan is, and always will be, the definition of an Auburn man.”
