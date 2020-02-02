On the biggest day of the year for sports TV viewing in America, Auburn gymnastics will be featured in a prime timeslot.
Today’s 3 p.m. meet between Auburn and Georgia in Athens is set to be broadcast live on ESPN, in enviable positioning on a major sports network in the hours just before the Super Bowl on FOX.
Millions of viewers will surely be flipping across the big sports networks on Sunday before the Super Bowl kicks off at 5:30 p.m., meaning millions will surely catch at least a glimpse of Auburn and Georgia competing in front a big audience. For those who’d rather watch live sports instead of hours of panel discussions and conjecture leading up to the NFL’s big game, the Auburn-Georgia meet will be there for them.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said this week, also speaking on the chance to compete at Georgia in front of a potentially sold-out building, hosted by the program that’s won 10 national championships in its history.
“You try to prepare them for this because at the end of the year it’s going to be like this,” Graba said. “But this is also why they’re here. They showed up in the SEC and at Auburn to compete in meets like this. It’s just a great opportunity to show the world what we’re capable of.”
Auburn enters after laying down a season-high 196.700 last Friday at home against Missouri.
After today’s meet, Auburn is set to return home Friday to host Kentucky in Auburn Arena.
