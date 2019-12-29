Auburn has one last tune-up left before conference play.
Now’s the time for the Tigers to make the most of it — and try to work out a few more bugs before the schedule gets serious.
Ready or not, crunch time is coming.
Auburn plays Lipscomb today at 3 p.m. in its last non-conference game before the SEC opener. Auburn opens league play at Mississippi State on Jan. 4.
Auburn enters today’s game 11-0. The Tigers will look to be 12-0 by the time they pack up and head for Starkville, Miss. in the New Year.
“The last three games we’ve struggled offensively,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said as his team got ready for the challenge, pointing to one of those kinks in the system that Auburn will try to work out on the floor today.
“I think part of it was a couple of our opponents, but I also think part of it has been our own inability to execute and space properly and pay attention to detail and things like that,” he said. “If we don’t get those things fixed, then we’re going to start losing and struggle some.
“These are things that we’re working on, and the guys have all been very accountable for it.”
Lipscomb presents a challenge in that the team has won in the postseason just like Auburn. Lipscomb made it to the finals of the NIT last spring, winning four straight in March and April before losing to Texas in the consolation tournament finals. Lipscomb piled up 29 wins last season, going 29-8.
This season, Lipscomb is 5-7 going into its game at Auburn.
“Several of the guys that were on that team are on this year’s team,” Pearl said. “They were younger then, played supporting roles — kind of like my guys — and are now starters. They run a lot of stuff, run a lot of good stuff and are hard to guard.”
Auburn enters the Lipscomb game on an eight-day layoff, and will be off again for six days until tipoff against Mississippi State.
But Pearl is embracing the wait, knowing that the SEC schedule is right around the corner, with two games coming on most weeks — and with little rest for the weary.
“I’m OK with the layoff in the sense that it’s fixing to go twice a week, every week,” Pearl said. “It will start being more of a grind. It’s a long season, and we play during both semesters. We start practice the day school starts, and it doesn’t end until hopefully sometime late in March. The semester is over in May.
“It’s a long year. I think the guys need a little bit of a break physically.”
Ready or not, here it comes.
Today Auburn has one more chance to get itself ready.
