Auburn started hot on vault.
Then the Tigers ran out of gas.
The Auburn gymnastics team started strong but cooled over the next two rotations on Friday night, entering on short rest and ultimately falling to Kentucky 197.275-196.250 to mark Auburn’s first home loss this season.
Auburn scored its second-lowest team score this season, only five days removed from its last meet at Georgia last Sunday. Auburn hit a season-high on vault then took steps back on bars and beam. The Tigers will have to try to return to form next Friday at home against No. 2 Florida.
And they’ll look to put together a complete meet over all four events. They’ll admit they still haven’t managed that quite yet this season.
“I think in the middle, it’s evident we’re physically and emotionally and mentally exhausted at this point,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said after the meet Friday night. “The beginning of the season and the travel has taken a toll on us.
“We’re able to periodically perform at a high level, but we’re not clicking on all cylinders. Hopefully we can get some rest and be ready because it doesn’t get easier next Friday.”
After a rocking opening on vault, Auburn scored under 49 on both bars and beam, logging their second-worst scores this season on those events and finishing under 49 on either for the first time since the season-opening meet in California in early January.
Since then, Auburn has traveled to LSU and to Georgia, and Friday had to turn around quick from that Georgia trip.
Auburn scored a season-high on vault with a 49.425, but then on bars dropped a 48.925 before dipping to a 48.850 on beam. By the time the Tigers got to the floor, they were down seven 10ths.
Kentucky, meanwhile, was its usual stellar self. Kentucky entered the meet ranked No. 13 nationally in rankings compiled by RoadToNationals.com, ahead of Auburn, checking in at No. 17.
“We did look tired and it was evident in our gymnastics,” senior Gracie Day said. “That’s something we’ve talked about the past few meets. It’s kind of been a common theme.
“But I think really just taking tomorrow to rest and just really prepare for next week is going to be really important for us.”
Day’s team-best 9.925 on vault highlighted Auburn’s hot start. Cassie Stevens, Drew Watson and Derrian Gobourne all followed that with a 9.900 each.
Another Auburn highlight came in its finish. Gobourne sent the big crowd home a bit happier with a strong 9.950 on floor to cap the meet. That one came after a 9.875 by Watson and a 9.850 by freshman Aria Brusch.
“I like the fight all the way through,” Graba said. “I love the fight at the end. It shows they’ve got heart to finish like that. And there’s some technical issues that we’re still working on.
“But we have to make choices now on training about energy and technique, and we’re going to have to make energy choices now.”
Graba said, after Auburn’s throttling start on vault, he could see his team was running out of gas by the time they were warming up bars.
“Definitely being a family and doing it for the team and not for yourself,” Brusch said on what the team talked about in the moments after the tough meet. “Because even though I had a great night, it’s a team sport. It’s not an individual sport.”
Meredith Sylvia’s winning routine on beam marked a highlight for Auburn in those middle events. Kentucky gymnasts took top scores on vault and bars. Gobourne and Kentucky’s Raena Worley tied for top marks on the floor.
Kentucky’s Mollie Korth won the all-around with a score of 39.575. Stevens recorded Auburn’s best score in all-around at 39.050.
Auburn’s meet with Florida is set for 7:30 p.m. next Friday. Florida will enter as one of nation’s top-scoring teams. The meet is set to be broadcast on SEC Network.
