The Auburn gymnastics team has just about done it all, or so it seems, in the first month of the season.
The Tigers have traveled all the way across the country, for a meet in California. They’ve performed in front of packed houses at Georgia and LSU. They’ve won with a veteran sticking the landing in walk-off fashion, and have seen a freshman soar to an all-around title.
In an eventful, action-packed first month, they’ve even beaten Alabama.
But one thing Auburn hasn’t done lately is put together a complete meet with solid performances across all four events — and that’s something Auburn will flip for tonight when the Tigers host Kentucky at 6 p.m. in Auburn Arena.
“We’re going to work on starting strong, competing in the middle strong, and finishing strong, which is something that we haven’t done this season yet,” senior Gracie Day said this week.
The meet is set to be televised on SEC Network. Auburn is No. 17 in the latest standings compiled by RoadToNationals.com, while Kentucky is ranked No. 13.
That middle bit is part of what snagged Auburn’s scores last Sunday at Georgia. Auburn didn’t score well on the floor in the meet’s third rotation there, finishing with a 48.700 to dip below 49 for the first time this season. There have been ebbs and flows. Auburn hit a season-low on vault at LSU on Jan. 17 and leapt right back to score a season-high on vault against Missouri on Jan. 24. Auburn has scored well on floor before and will surely score well there again.
But maybe more importantly for Auburn, it’s about putting it all together at once — and roaring again back in front of the home fans where Auburn is 2-0 this season.
“I hope to see a big home crowd, because we need it,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said Tuesday as his team turned to preparation for Kentucky. “Obviously we’re really good at home right now. We’ve done a really good job in front of our home fans.
“And we still have some kinks to work out so I’d like to see a sellout and people supporting us — and I’d also like to see our girls string four events together.”
Auburn won its last home meet against Missouri on Jan. 24. On another electric night in Auburn Arena, the Tigers made history with their second victory over Alabama since 1980 on Jan. 10 in the rivalry meet.
On the Plains, big things happen, and for the Tigers this Friday part of the challenge is to keep its performances up for all four events in the same meet.
“Sometimes when it’s a hard practice, we tend to lose focus in the middle and just try to get through it,” Day said. “But I know today we’re really focusing on, ‘How can we keep the energy throughout the meet? How can we start strong, compete strong, and end strong?’”
The gymnastics team will sign autographs on the Auburn Arena concourse after the meet in celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Before the meet from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., athletes from track and field, soccer, volleyball, women’s tennis and women’s swimming and diving will also be signing autographs on the Scholarship Terrace in the arena.
Friday also marks the annual Alumni Meet for the gymnastics team, and Auburn expects more than 40 gymnastics alums to be in attendance.
