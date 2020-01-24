The last time they chalked up in Auburn Arena, the Tigers made history.
This time, they’re trying to take even more steps forward.
The Auburn gymnastics team hosts Missouri at 7 p.m. tonight in Auburn Arena, coming off an all-timer of a win over Alabama two weeks ago and a solid showing at LSU last week.
Fans and kids under 5-foot-5 will receive free general admission tickets as part of a special promotion.
Auburn scored a 196.275 last Friday in the loss at LSU, in the team’s second away meet in 13 days — and though the score was down from Auburn’s massive win over Alabama using a 196.625, it’s how Auburn’s team of youngsters responded during the course of that meet that has the coaches taking positives away from the outing.
That, plus Auburn had the chance this week to get back to work in practice after a long trip to California the weekend of Jan. 4 and a trip to one of the toughest environments in college gymnastics at LSU last week.
“We were tired, so I wanted to see that we could get through that meet healthy and get to a couple of days in the gym here where we can practice,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said on Tuesday this week as his team geared up for tonight’s meet. “I think we’ve had six or maybe seven total practices since Christmas,” he said, taking into account those travel days.
“So, not a real recipe for staying healthy and getting better. I do think the girls weathered the storm. I feel like we accomplished what we needed to. We were pretty good. And now we’ve got to get into practice and get into this meet healthy and get on a roll.”
Auburn, which features seven true freshmen on its 21-gymnast roster, finished that meet at LSU strong after a tough performance on the vault in the meet’s second rotation.
Auburn scored a season-low 48.575 on that event, down a sizable half a point from its performance on vault against Alabama, but after that Auburn beat LSU on beam and held tight with the championship-contending competition on the floor.
“LSU was the first big test on the road where something didn’t go right and I was excited that the girls fought all the way through,” Graba said. “Because it’s so easy to get distracted at that point, to get down on yourself, and not give a great performance to get to the end.
“That’s the stuff you can’t teach. You have to experience that.”
Now they’ve experienced it — and learned plenty about themselves.
“We took away that we’re a mentally tough team,” junior Meredith Sylvia said. “Even when we have downs, we can get right back up and stick together.”
After tonight’s home meet, the team goes on the road at Georgia next weekend before returning home to host Kentucky on Feb. 7.
Last time at home, Auburn beat Alabama for just the second time since 1980. The rivalry once dominated by ‘The Streak’ has now brought about two big wins for Auburn in electric Auburn Arena, in 2016 and 2020.
“It’s the best feeling,” senior Skyler Sheppard said of competing at home. “We have the most incredible fans and they really bring our energy up to another level.
“There’s no better feeling than competing in front of all those people in Auburn, Ala.”
The ticket promotion is a once-a-season event, marking the team’s annual ‘Are you shorter than Jeff Graba?’ meet.
After some much-needed rest and work back in the practice gym this week, Auburn expects to toy with lineups and upgrades tonight before it’s time to tighten down the gameplan later in the season.
“We’re still trying to develop depth,” Graba said. “When we looked at the calendar, we tried to make the month of January about giving some opportunities, and the month of February about solidifying the lineups. So this’ll be the last sort of full-speed opportunity for people.
“What I’m hoping to see from the new people is that they step up and pressure the people who are already in to score a little higher. That’s the goal.”
