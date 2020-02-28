Gracie Day dropped to the mat as Auburn Arena cheered all around her. She couldn’t hold back her crying any more after her final floor routine in her home gym.
The senior had poured plenty into that mat over the years. It could take a few proud tears on Senior Night.
Auburn’s five seniors closed out their final home meet the right way, earning a 196.700-192.800 win over Texas Woman’s on Friday — tying a season-high team score along the way and boosting the team toward bigger opportunities on the way to the postseason.
Day drilled a 9.900 on floor before breaking down in her celebration, helping lift Auburn to a season-high 49.350 there on the floor. Auburn also tied a season-high with a 49.275 on bars.
“I was really trying,” Day laughed after the meet, on trying to hold back those tears. Her emotions started show just as soon as she stuck the final flip of the routine and posed.
“It’s definitely difficult, this being our last time in here, because our fans are so good,” she said. “I don’t consider them fans. I consider them family. So just being able to go out there one last time in front of my family was really special.”
The Tigers will next go on the road for a quad meet in New Hampshire and then the podium meet with Alabama in Birmingham before the SEC Championships on March 21 in Georgia.
Auburn gymnasts won three out of four events on Friday night.
Another senior, Skyler Sheppard, tied Cassie Stevens for a team-best 9.825 on beam.
Day and Sheppard were recognized before the meet along with Auburn’s three other seniors: Emma Slappey, Kendal Moss and Katie Becker.
Slappey hit a 9.800 on beam.
“We made a point in the locker room: We’re doing it for each other,” Sheppard said after the win. “It’s not just for the seniors. It’s not just for yourself. It’s for everyone in that arena—for your fans, for your family, for your coaches, your teammates.
“You can’t really beat that — at all. It’s awesome.”
The victory marked Auburn’s second straight after a big SEC win on the road last weekend at Arkansas.
“I felt like for Senior Night, this is the way you want to send your seniors off,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “And this being the last time of the year in this arena, and having a good crowd behind us, I feel like the performance was at a really good level.
“Still some things to work on, but really, a pretty good night.”
Sophomore ace Derrian Gobourne led Auburn with a 9.925 on bars before matching Day’s 9.900 on floor in the anchor spot.
Junior Drew Watson flipped her way to a stellar 9.950 on vault.
Auburn closed its home schedule with its highest score this year in its home gym. Auburn’s other 196.275 this season came on the road against LSU in January.
