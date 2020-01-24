Thank you for Reading.
And Auburn flipped its way to another win on Friday night.
The Auburn gymnastics team threw down its best score of the season, laid down season-highs in two events in the meet’s first two rotations, and used that strong start to survive Missouri by a score of 196.700 to 196.650 and pick up its second victory this season.
Watson leapt her way to Auburn’s top score of the night with a 9.950 on vault on the first rotation — also helping to rebound Auburn from a disappointing performance on vault last week at LSU.
The Tigers roared from there. Auburn is undefeated at home this season. Friday night’s win followed a magic and historic win over powerhouse Alabama on Jan. 10.
And it got Auburn back in the win column after last week’s meet at LSU.
Auburn’s season-best team scores came on vault and bars. Auburn hit a 49.275 on both. Auburn struggled more down the stretch as Missouri’s heavy hitters fired back, but that strong start was enough to help Auburn to edge out the win.
“We had a pretty good score, but I do believe our fatigue was showing a little bit tonight,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. His team finished the night with a 49.100 on beam then a 49.050 on floor. “We need to rest up and fix some little things.
“But for the most part I thought we had a pretty good night.”
Auburn’s senior Gracie Day said she thought Watson’s vault helped set the tone. Then freshman Cassie Stevens said the Tigers carried that energy into bars.
“I felt it right off from the leadoff position,” she said.
Stevens and Day both laid down their own 9.850 on bars, throwing solid scores behind freshman Aria Brusch, who dropped a 9.900.
Missouri’s ace Helen Hu was stellar, winning both bars and beam, with an electric 9.950 coming on beam to close the day for the visitors. But it wasn’t enough. Auburn clinched the win by the time her score went up, and before Auburn’s anchor Derrian Gobourne closed the show on floor.
Gobourne, defending individualist national champion on vault and Auburn’s main-event gymnast, suffered a rare fall on floor to end the night and keep that final score closer than it could’ve been.
That was just an example of how Auburn showed signs of running out gas, as Graba said.
“In reality I’m frustrated a little bit because we were better than this this week in practice,” Graba said. “Some of the issues that popped up were self-inflicted wounds.
“I hear 196.7 is a good score; I don’t think for this team it is. I think this team’s better than that. We as a staff are starting to judge them on a higher standard.”
Auburn’s season-high on vault, though, came as a nice bounce-back on the discipline after a disappointing performance in that event last week at LSU. After laying down a 49.075 on vault against Alabama, Auburn dropped its score a sizable five-tenths down to 48.575 at LSU.
Friday night, Auburn responded strong by blasting by both those scores and laying down its best vault score of the season.
“We went to floor and I think we ran out of gas,” Graba said after the meet. “Look, this is our fourth meet in 21 days. We had three meets in 14 days. These guys are exhausted. The California trip took a lot of them. That’s three times. And then we had a six-hour bus ride and back to LSU. That’s not a recipe for success.
“It is a recipe for an upset — for somebody else to come in and take one from us — so I’m excited that our girls fought and didn’t let that happen.”
Auburn returns to the gymnastics floor next week at Georgia on Feb. 2.
The Tigers’ next home meet is set for Feb. 7, when the team is set to host Kentucky.
