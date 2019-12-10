Auburn has its all-star hire.
Gus Malzahn has hired Chad Morris to be his next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the school announced Tuesday afternoon, bringing the two heralded football minds together on the Plains.
An innovative play-caller at Clemson, the brains behind a rebuild at SMU and most recently a big-name free agent in the coaching carousel, Morris now comes to Auburn after two tough seasons as the head coach at Arkansas.
Malzahn and Morris were at one time the two highest-paid offensive coordinators in college football.
Now, they’ll be working together to dissect defenses in the SEC.
“I’m super excited to have Chad Morris join our staff at Auburn,” Malzahn said in a statement from the university. “He’s a tremendous offensive mind who has had success with several top-ranked offenses during his time in the college ranks.
“I’ve known Chad for almost 20 years and he is a tireless worker and a perfectionist. He is a great addition to our program and I look forward to him helping Auburn win championships!”
Or as Malzahn, known for his fist-pumping sideline celebrations, put it more simply on Twitter:
“BOOM!!!”
Morris coached offenses that broke records at Clemson from 2011-14, before he turned SMU into a winner from 2015-17, then took over the uphill task at Arkansas during the last two seasons.
Morris was fired by Arkansas in November before the end of his second disappointing season in Fayetteville. But his run there doesn’t define his coaching credentials. He rocketed up the college coaching ranks after innovating the game at the high school level much like Malzahn.
They’re also buddies. They’ve never worked together on the same staff, but they each consider the other to be their best friend in the coaching industry.
Now the dream team-up is coming true.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Malzahn’s staff at Auburn,” Morris said in a statement. “I’ve known Gus since the early 2000’s and consider him a dear friend and someone that helped me get into the profession at the college level. I’ve admired the success he’s had at each of his stops and look forward to adding to the success that he, his staff and the players have built.
“We are excited about joining the Auburn family,” he said, speaking on behalf of his wife Paula and their two children.
Morris and Malzahn first met when Morris was coaching high school football in Texas and Malzahn was coaching high school football in Arkansas. Their staffs visited each other and swapped ideas, on their way to winning state championships in their respective states.
After Malzahn broke through into the college coaching ranks first at Arkansas and then at Tulsa, Morris followed in Malzahn’s footsteps at Tulsa and became offensive coordinator there a year after Malzahn left Tulsa to be the head coach at Auburn.
Malzahn and Morris then rocketed to stardom coaching offenses at Auburn and Clemson. Malzahn coached Cam Newton and Morris coached Tajh Boyd. In December of 2011, Morris was given a raise at Clemson and became tied with Malzahn as the two highest-paid assistants in the nation — standing as the two most coveted offensive minds in college football.
He coached SMU to its first bowl appearance in five years in 2017, before his stint at Arkansas.
