The future is now for Auburn football, in so many ways.
Going down the stretch of the season facing rivalry games that often define a season, Auburn now has its chance to help define its future.
Auburn plays Georgia this Saturday with Iron Bowl enemy Alabama looming — and for a fanbase seemingly fractured and a locker room bent on building to big things ahead, both those games could prove critical in how Auburn enters 2020.
“You just want to win these last three games, just leave with a bang,” Auburn’s senior safety Jeremiah Dinson said Sunday night, after his team returned to practice with the Bulldogs in mind.
Auburn hosts Georgia at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Georgia is No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings, No. 5 in the national polls, and to seemingly everyone on the outside, every bit the playoff contender the team’s made out to be.
But to Auburn, that team’s known simply as the Auburn program’s oldest archrival.
And for so many, that makes the rivalry game a must-win, to make this season and to help set up Auburn football’s future.
“That’s why I came for another year — just win these games and try to do it big,” Dinson said. Auburn hosts Georgia then Samford and Alabama in the home stretch. “We’ve just been practicing hard this week. Whatever the outcome is on Saturday, that’s the outcome. But, you know, we’ve just got to control this week.”
Auburn stands 7-2, still highly ranked and highly touted with a 10-win season in grasp, but after the Tigers dropped a narrow loss to LSU 23-20 on the road weeks ago, they’ve had to live with the fact that they’ve effectively fallen out of the race in the SEC West division standings and are ultimately going to fall short of their goal of making it to the SEC Championship Game this December.
Enter the rivalry games, showdowns in which wins seem to heal almost all wounds for the Auburn football program and its supporters.
Ask anyone on the Plains, and they’ll tell you that there’s a big difference between a 10-2 finish this year and disappointment at 8-4.
Last winter, Auburn athletics director Allen Greene felt the need to pen an open letter to Auburn fans putting his support behind head coach Gus Malzahn after the team finished the 2018 regular season at 7-5.
The Auburn locker room doesn’t want Malzahn to be put in that position again this December.
Instead, the Tigers want two big rivalry wins at home to send Auburn surging into next season.
“Finishing in November, that’s what it’s all about,” Auburn sophomore wide receiver Seth Williams said, when asked how rivalry wins could help propel the team into next season. “The coaches always say the biggest games are in November, so if you finish out good in November, it’s going to always roll into the next season.
“We’re going to play good next season, too.”
On top of everything else, there’s always the impact on the recruiting trail.
Auburn has 34 players on its roster from the state of Georgia.
“We’re right here on the border and every year we’re going to have a lot of players from Georgia,” Malzahn said Sunday. “That’s one of our main states we recruit. Our guys understand that and we’ve had a lot of success with players from Georgia. But our coaches and the recruits, they do understand that.”
