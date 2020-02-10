There was plenty of shaking and moving on a rocking week for Auburn basketball this past week on the Plains.
But Auburn held steady and stagnant in the poll.
Auburn remained at No. 11 in the newest Associated Press Top 25 released on Monday, seeing no movement in the rankings after last Saturday’s big win over LSU and a thrilling overtime comeback win at Arkansas before that.
Auburn (21-2 overall, 8-2 SEC) hosts Alabama (13-10, 5-5) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Auburn Arena. The game is set to be televised on ESPN2.
Kentucky is ranked just behind Auburn at No. 12. LSU is ranked No. 25, representing the only other SEC team ranked this week.
Auburn climbed to as high as No. 4 in the AP Top 25 earlier this season after its 15-0 start to the season, but tumbled down to No. 16 and then No. 17 after back-to-back losses at Alabama and at Florida.
The Tigers have won six straight since then. They surged back up to No. 11 after an epic win over powerhouse Kentucky on Feb. 1. Then came Auburn’s overtime thriller against LSU seven days later. Auburn has hosted only four top-25 showdowns in Auburn Arena since it opened in 2010. Those games were two of them, coming just a week apart.
Last Saturday, the NCAA Tournament selection committee ranked Auburn No. 13 on its top-16 seed projections marketed by CBS, slotting Auburn in as a hypothetical No. 4 seed in March Madness.
In the SEC standings, Auburn now stands atop the league with eight games to play. The Tigers are in a tie for first place at 8-2 with both Kentucky and LSU, but holds head-to-head victories over both. The regular-season conference championship is often shared in the SEC by teams that tie atop of the standings at the end of the schedule, but seeding for the SEC Tournament is determined by tiebreakers.
After Auburn, LSU and Kentucky, there’s a three-way logjam at fourth-place in the SEC standings between Mississippi State, Florida and South Carolina, all at 6-4 in the league.
Following Wednesday’s home game against rival Alabama, Auburn goes on a two-game road trip with games at Missouri on Feb. 15 and at Georgia on Feb. 19.
Baylor is No. 1 in the AP Top 25, with Gonzaga behind at No. 2. Blueblood Kansas is No. 3. San Diego State is No. 4, still unbeaten after outlasting Auburn in the race to be the last undefeated team standing in college basketball earlier this season.
Louisville rounds out the top five at No. 5.
