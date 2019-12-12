It’s been 10 years since Auburn’s wacky and wild Outback Bowl with Northwestern.
The teams scored 28 points in the fourth quarter on the way into overtime. The Tigers and Wildcats seemed to have won it or lost it three times each. Ben Tate played stellar, Walter McFadden ran back a 100-yard pick-six, T’Sharvan Bell matched McFadden’s two interceptions, and Chris Todd dueled with Mike Kafka — yet Northwestern still charged back to tie it up on a two-point conversion with 1:15 left in regulation.
Auburn ultimately won, stopping Northwestern two yards short on a fake field goal in overtime. The Tigers dumped the cooler on Gene Chizik. The marching band trumpeted the fight song over Tampa, Fla.
But there’s another lasting legacy that lingers with the memories of that game, beyond how up-and-down and unforgettable it was between the whistles:
Auburn launched from there into an undefeated season in 2010 and a national championship win just one year later, and it’s in that way that the current Tigers hope to use this season’s Outback Bowl as a springboard into 2020.
Auburn plays Minnesota this time on Jan. 1 at noon in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Tigers are expected to open up bowl practices next week for workouts on the Plains before the scene shifts down to Florida.
Gus Malzahn’s first trip down to the Outback Bowl came then at the end of the 2009 season, on Jan. 1, 2010 against Northwestern. It was the first of 17 straight wins for the Tigers under Chizik and with Malzahn as Auburn’s offensive coordinator at the time. Cam Newton’s arrival and emergence changed everything at Auburn, but that big boost of a bowl win propelled the team into winter workouts and spring practice and it’s impossible to say if the magical 2010 season would’ve gone the same way without it.
Malzahn hasn’t met with the media just yet since Auburn was paired with Minnesota on Sunday, but he’s said in the past that the way a team finishes a season in a bowl game can carry over into the next.
Auburn lost to UCF at the end of the 2017 season, and the bitter disappointment that came with that was something he was bent on changing last December when Auburn went to the Music City Bowl at the end of the 2018 season.
“You know last year, we had a tough bowl loss, and it really carried over,” Malzahn said at the time, after his team’s blowout win over Purdue in that Music City Bowl. “It was kind of a tough deal in the offseason, with a bad taste in your mouth. Well, it’s just the opposite feeling today.
“I really feel like this’ll carry over in the offseason. We got a lot of things we can build upon and give us some momentum going into next season.”
Almost a year later, Auburn’s a top-10 team in Associated Press poll, on the cusp of winning its 10th game. Even if the Tigers didn’t achieve their championship aspirations running through one of the country’s most difficult schedules, it took steps forward — and can reach even higher next season.
That reach could start on New Year’s Day with a momentum-boosting win over Minnesota.
At the end of the 2003 season, Auburn beat Wisconsin in the Music City Bowl to launch the team into its undefeated 2004 season.
