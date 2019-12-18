Plenty of the game is played between the ears.
Bruce Pearl knows that. It’s why he brought a mental health specialist over to talk to his team this week.
Auburn has a perfect record at 9-0 going into this Thursday’s game against NC State, but Auburn’s free-throw shooting has been far from perfect, and by bringing in one of Auburn’s sports psychologists, Pearl hoped to present his players some new techniques that could help boost focus and concentration at the foul line.
And that’s just one example of how Auburn’s still trying to learn and grow in the mental game as the nonconference schedule rolls on.
Another opportunity to grow comes with NC State. Tipoff between the teams is set for 8 p.m. Thursday in Auburn Arena. The game is set to be televised on ESPN2.
For Auburn, it’s one more chance to help bring the team’s composure, chemistry and decision-making up to speed with the team’s immense athletic ability.
NC State might be the team that can best challenge Auburn’s athletic ability among the teams Auburn has played so far. NC State is a power program from famed Tobacco Road, with more to offer recruits in a lot of areas than the mid-majors Auburn has lined up with so far this season.
But there’s something important to be said about those mid-majors that Auburn’s played: Saint Louis, Auburn’s last opponent, came into the season as the defending champions of the Atlantic 10 Conference. Plenty other teams Auburn’s beaten, like Georgia Southern, Davidson and Furman, may not play in power conferences like the ACC or the SEC, but expect to challenge for the championship in the conferences they do play in, with experienced players who’ve seen plenty of battles on the court together leading the charged.
That’s where the mental game comes back for Auburn again. Knowing Auburn would be playing with a new identity with the most productive players from last year’s team gone, Pearl, in mapping out this year’s nonconference schedule, pitted his team against teams that were from lower-level conferences but boasting plenty of experience. Auburn could use its talent advantage to win the games and over-power teams with an experience advantage — while seeing up-close and in person how those experienced teams operate together and test mettle against them.
So far, it’s been a winning formula. Auburn’s undefeated, and it boasts the nation’s best RPI rating and the nation’s seventh-best rating by the NET, speaking to how quality those mid-major teams are.
“Nothing surprised me,” Auburn’s Samir Doughty said on Auburn’s 9-0 start. “I felt like this is what I expected and I’m pretty sure this is what the coaching staff and the players expected.
“But we worked hard this summer. We’ve been having great schemes throughout these nine games that we’ve been playing, so none of this is a surprise especially with how hard we’ve been working.”
About that free-throw shooting: Auburn’s trouble at the foul line marked one of its biggest problems in its 67-61 win over Saint Louis last Saturday.
Yes, Auburn is undefeated, but far from satisfied. Auburn’s hitting only 63.3 percent of its foul shots this season, after hitting 71.1 percent of its free throws last season.
That’s why Pearl brought in Adrian Ferrera, Auburn athletics’ director of counseling and sports psychology to practice — always seeking another advantage to help his team learn and grow, and never resting on any laurels.
“Dr. Adrian came over the other day and talked to the team a little bit about some techniques and some things,” Pearl said. “I don’t want them thinking about it too much because I think we’ve got good free-throw shooters going to the line.”
He says Auburn spends plenty of time in practice dedicated to free-throw shooting and expects Auburn’s numbers to trend back up after what could’ve simply been an unlucky stretch.
“My biggest thing is getting to the foul line,” he added. “I’ve got to get them there. I’m confident. I still think they’re going in.”
After Thursday’s NC State game, Auburn turns around to play Lehigh at home on Saturday at 5 p.m.
After that game only a Dec. 29 game with Lipscomb will stand between Auburn and its SEC opener on Jan. 4 at Mississippi State.
