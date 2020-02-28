Think of it like a vault.
Auburn’s schedule is about to get airborne, with the Tigers twisting into new challenges on the way to the postseason after tonight’s final home meet of the year.
Auburn goes into a quad meet on the road next week, then into the podium preview a week after that on the way to the SEC Championships. This will be Auburn’s last normal dual, and its last chance to perform in the comfort of its own environment in Auburn Arena.
And that should say everything about how important it is to springboard into the next stretch starting tonight.
No. 15 Auburn hosts Texas Woman’s University at 7 p.m. for Senior Night and the annual Pink Meet — and, internally, the chance for the team to keep momentum rolling onto the road ahead.
Auburn picked up its second-ever win at Arkansas last weekend and next will head into a postseason-style quad meet in New Hampshire before the ever-important Elevate the Stage meet in Birmingham at the end of the regular season. The Tigers will compete alongside three other teams in New Hampshire in a departure from the head-to-head meets that make up most of the schedule, and then in Birmingham, the Tigers will meet rival Alabama on podium equipment much like those used in the postseason, giving both teams a rare chance to make that adjustment before SEC’s.
There’s a lot to consider. But for Auburn, the goal tonight is simply to improve — and, simply, the Tigers know the key to doing that is to have fun with their gymnastics.
“Just getting another good meet — a good, fun meet underneath our belt — would obviously help us going into postseason, raising our confidence,” junior Drew Watson said this week. “We’re figuring it out at the right time.”
Auburn’s rare win at Arkansas came after a dismal meet in Auburn’s last home performance on Valentine’s Day, which saw Auburn blink against No. 2 Florida and drop one of its lowest scores of the season. But the Tigers bounced back in a big way winning at Arkansas, which usually holds a strong home-gym advantage in a venue used only for gymnastics there during spring semesters.
Watson nailed a career-high 9.975 on vault there. After a 194.750 at home against Florida, Auburn hit a 196.500 at Arkansas and won the meet.
“I know that that is what we need going into postseason,” Watson said of the road trip. “I think, honestly, the weekend before taught us a lot and I think that it was a good step in the right direction. I think that we can carry it on this week and keep pushing that fun, loose, mentality, all in together.
“I think it was a really good recipe and I think that it kind of just proved to us that the recipe works.”
After that performance Auburn checked in at No. 15 in the season’s first rankings determined by national qualifying scores. NQS scores weigh road meets heavily while dropping season-high scores and ultimately determine seeding for the NCAA’s regional competitions in April.
“I’m fine with where we are,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “I think that’s what we’ve put forward. I think that’s where we’re supposed to be right now. We’re better than that but we haven’t shown it on a consistent basis.
“In reality, I just want to be a No. 2 seed in the first round, which means we have to stay in the top 16. I think if we’re in the top 16, we’re in a really good spot going into postseason. In some ways, I’m happy with where we are, but it’d be nice to move up and solidify out spot.”
Auburn will recognize five seniors in their last home meet tonight before the event starts, and will don pink leotards as part of the ‘Flip for the Cure’ meet celebrating breast cancer survivors and raising awareness for early detection possibilities.
