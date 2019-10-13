AU FB vs Miss State

The Auburn defense brings down a tackle during the team's win over Mississippi State on Sept. 28. 

After a chaotic weekend around the SEC, idle Auburn moved up one spot to No. 11 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today coaches’ poll.

Auburn was on a bye Saturday and returns to action next Saturday at Arkansas.

Auburn was No. 12 and bumped up after then-No. 11 Texas lost to Oklahoma on Saturday.

Georgia’s upset loss to South Carolina shook up the SEC East and dropped the Bulldogs from No. 3 down to No. 10, just ahead of Auburn.

Florida is No. 9 in both polls, making a short drop after losing to LSU 42-28.

With that win, LSU leapt up to No. 2 in the AP poll and No. 3 in the coaches’ poll.

Alabama remained at No. 1 in both polls.

Those five teams represent the SEC in the national polls. Texas A&M fell out of the rankings after its lopsided 47-28 loss to Alabama.

After this Saturday’s game with Arkansas, Auburn plays at LSU on Oct. 26. LSU travels play unranked Mississippi State this weekend.

LSU, Georgia and Alabama are the three ranked teams left on Auburn’s schedule.

Auburn’s game against Arkansas is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

