The Auburn football team moved up in the college football rankings on Sunday after Saturday’s impressive win over Texas A&M, sliding up one spot to No. 7 in the Associated Press poll and jumping two spots to No. 7 in the USA Today coaches’ poll.
Auburn beat Texas A&M 28-20 at Kyle Field. Notre Dame entered Saturday at No. 7 in both polls, but lost 23-17 to third-ranked Georgia.
In the coaches’ poll, Auburn also skipped up over No. 8 Florida, which beat Tennessee 34-3.
Auburn plays Mississippi State at home Saturday before the Tigers’ showdown with Florida set for Oct. 5 in Gainesville, Fla.
Texas A&M fell to No. 21 in the coaches’ poll from No. 15, and fell to No. 23 in the AP poll from No. 17.
Six SEC teams remain ranked in both polls. Auburn and its three greatest rivals make up four of the top seven teams in the rankings.
In the AP poll, behind top-ranked Clemson, Alabama is No. 2, Georgia is No. 3 and LSU is No. 4.
The coaches’ poll has the same top three but places LSU at No. 5 behind Oklahoma.
Auburn’s opening-week opponent Oregon now stands No. 13 in the coaches’ poll and No. 13 in the AP poll.
