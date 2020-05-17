Texas state champion quarterback Dematrius Davis committed to Auburn on Sunday.
Chad Morris has his man for the future of his offense. He found him back in the Lone Star state.
A four-star 2021 prospect, Davis announced his intentions to sign with Auburn online on Sunday morning. He has been a part of two consecutive state championships at Galena Park North Shore in the Houston area, competing in Texas’ Class 6A Division I.
He was previously committed to Virginia Tech, but now marks the eighth pledge intending to sign with Auburn in the 2021 class.
He made his announced on a livestream via TexanLive.com.
“It’s the best decision for me,” Davis said on the stream.
“The more I talked to Coach (Gus) Malzahn, the more he just planned it up for me,” he added.
Davis is universally touted as a four-star prospect, by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports.
If all things go as planned now, Bo Nix will have completed his sophomore season by the time Davis gets on campus, and will be a junior in 2021 when Davis is a freshman.
Morris famously holds roots in Texas, winning two state championships as a coach at Lake Travis there during his meteoric rise through the ranks.
In last year’s state championship game, in the largest classification in Texas, Davis and North Shore beat fellow powerhouse Duncanville 31-17 with Davis rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 91 yards and another score on 6-of-12 passing.
In 2018, Davis and North Shore beat Duncanville in the title game 41-36 in dramatic fashion, with Davis firing a game-winning 45-yard touchdown pass as time expired.
Davis threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns on 19-of-28 passing that day, adding 89 rushing yards.
Davis and North Shore went 15-1 last year and 16-0 in 2018.
“Auburn is fixing to get a player that is going to try to be a leader,” Davis said. “Sometimes I don’t talk too much but I for sure lead by example.
“I’m going to do my thing on the field, in the classroom, all that.”
May 17, 2020
