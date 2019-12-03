Following in the mighty footsteps of Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and more, the Auburn football team picked up a five-star defensive lineman commit for its class of 2021 on Tuesday, when defensive tackle Lee Hunter announced he was committing to the Tigers.
Hunter plays at Blount High School in Mobile County. He’s listed at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds by the program. He announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter.
Hunter is rated as a four-star player in the ranking systems for Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports, but is notched up as a five-star in 247Sports’ composite ratings, which averages ranks and ratings from those sites. For the class of 2021, he’s ranked as the nation’s No. 5 defensive tackle prospect by 247Sports, and checks in at No. 5 in Rivals’ rankings and No. 6 in ESPN’s rankings.
His Blount team finished 8-3 this season, falling to Eufaula in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
He has pledged to sign with Auburn after his senior season next year, and could join the team on the Plains the season after next.
The Auburn defensive line is coached by Rodney Garner.
So blessed to be committed to the university of Auburn it's crazy how a dream came to reality #WARDAMNEAGLE#gotigers#wareagle pic.twitter.com/lR0yhjAPo3— Lee_hunter52 (@The_Fridge7) December 3, 2019
