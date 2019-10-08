Auburn vs Mississippi State

Auburn's JaTarvious Whitlow runs with the ball during the Tigers' win over Mississippi State last Saturday in Auburn. (Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News)

Auburn’s standout sophomore running back JaTarvious Whitlow suffered a knee injury, had a procedure done and is expected to miss four to six weeks, head coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday.

Whitlow had his procedure done Tuesday. He was injured late in Auburn’s loss to Florida last Saturday. He was seen walking with a pronounced limp after the game, but the extent of his injury was not announced until Tuesday.

Whitlow is Auburn’s leading rusher. He’s run for 544 yards and seven touchdowns on 110 carries this season.

