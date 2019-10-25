There’s no other way around it:
Auburn’s road to redemption runs through Baton Rouge.
“It’s just really do or die,” Jeremiah Dinson shook his head. “Let’s just be honest.”
That’s the feeling running all through the Auburn locker room this week, as the team gets set to face No. 2 LSU on Saturday in dreaded Death Valley, and as the team knows there’s little to no margin for error left on its run for the SEC Championship Game.
‘Little’ margin for error might be too much, with No. 2 LSU and No. 1 Alabama still on the schedule and leading the division.
Auburn’s calling it. In that locker room, the mindset is that there are no second chances left.
“We need this one,” said Dinson, Auburn’s senior safety, as his team prepared for Saturday’s date with destiny. “Where we want to go, the goals that we’ve got for the team, we need this one.
“So, man, it’s really do or die this week, man. You just lay it all on the line and just play till that clock hit triple zeroes.”
No. 9 Auburn still controls its destiny in the SEC West standings, at 6-1 on the season and 3-1 in the SEC and with hopes firmly set on winning the division and getting to the league title game. But LSU is unbeaten at 7-0, 3-0, and Alabama is perfect, too, at 7-0, 4-0. A loss for Auburn to LSU would mean LSU and Alabama would both have to lose twice down the stretch of the regular season for Auburn to make it to Atlanta — and Auburn isn’t counting on that.
“I think, with the way things stand, this is a really important game to win,” Auburn quarterback Bo Nix said. “We’re definitely not going in there thinking about losing the game.
“We’re going to do whatever we can to win the game and bring it home so it gives us the best chance to make it farther in the season and eventually make it to the championship.”
With challenge, of course, comes opportunity. A history-making upset Saturday would also lift Auburn with a midseason boost it hasn’t seen in some time, and surge Auburn right back into competition for the league championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
But for now, on Saturday in Baton Rouge, this might as well be Auburn’s playoff.
“This is another team in our way — another team in our way to get to the championship,” Marlon Davidson said. “I feel like if we do what we do and come out there and play fast, physical and tough, I feel like we’ll get the job done.”
In fact, the way Auburn’s stellar defensive end sees it, this is a tremendous challenge for LSU, too.
Yes, LSU and Alabama have their own huge meeting coming up on Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa, which some fans project to be a monumental 1-versus-2 showdown.
But that’ll be if LSU beats Auburn. Like Auburn, for LSU, Saturday’s game is a bit about surviving and advancing.
“If they’re looking toward Alabama, I mean, that’s their loss,” Davidson said, when asked about fan perception. “We’re Auburn. They’ve got to come through us first.”
