Auburn keeps on winning, its triumph over NC State sending the Tigers to 10-0 and impressing in the national spotlight again.
But the worst kept secret on the Plains is the one head coach Bruce Pearl doesn’t mind repeating: This Auburn team could still get a lot better.
It has the chance again to take more steps toward that today in its meeting with Lehigh at 5 p.m. in Auburn Arena.
Plenty of fans in the building today would probably agree that it’s been fun to see this year’s team get off to an even hotter start, as far as wins and losses go, than last season’s Final Four team — but they’d agree too that there’s still plenty of work to be done before the calendar turns to 2020 and SEC play begins.
Auburn’s right there with them. And the message is the same in the locker room as it is out in the arena bleachers.
Auburn’s still working, and Auburn still has plenty to prove.
“We’re just focusing on winning,” senior guard Samir Doughty said, after dropping 24 in the win over the Wolfpack on Thursday night. It’ll be a short turnaround for his team heading into today’s game. “We’re not focusing on our record. We’re not focusing on our rankings.
“So we’re just focusing on our next opponent, and to just keep continuing to defend and just hopefully that we’ll get the win.”
Lehigh is 3-7 on the season and doesn’t seem to be in position to offer No. 12 Auburn much more than a scrimmage.
But new-look Auburn can still improve with every chance it gets out on the court. That defense-first mentality Doughty describes is a different one for this group. In his own words, Doughty said he knows this team doesn’t have the same scoring potential as last year’s group, after some high-powered departures.
So Auburn’s still finding its way — and still has potential out there to work toward reaching.
“We’re just grinding,” Pearl said after that NC State win. “The good news is we can get a lot better. We can execute a lot better. We struggle some offensively, getting organized.
“But our kids are competing.”
Lehigh lost 79-53 at Virginia Tech and lost 77-66 at Saint Mary’s earlier this season in two games against the teams closest to Auburn’s level on its schedule.
Auburn, meanwhile, has one more nonconference game left after this one before SEC play starts. Auburn will play Lipscomb at home on Dec. 29 before opening league play at Mississippi State on Jan. 4.
“We’d like to try to see if we can build and head into the holidays undefeated,” Pearl said.
Everyone would like to see that — and maybe a few more of those steps forward taken along the way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.