Auburn has felt heartbreak time and again this season.
The buzzer-beater loss in the regular-season finale to Tennessee was just the latest in a long line. Close losses have brought disappointment, and misfortune has led to frustration, all simmering under the surface for the Auburn women’s basketball team.
Now, there’s nothing left to do but let it boil over.
There’s nothing left to do but take all those emotions out on the SEC Tournament.
Auburn tips off the SEC Tournament today meeting Vanderbilt at 10 a.m. in Greenville, S.C., live on the SEC Network. Auburn enters as the 13th seed after that heartbreaker to Tennessee, challenging 12th-seeded Vanderbilt for the chance to advance and play fifth-seeded Arkansas on Thursday.
The Tigers are surely angry. But even in defeat last Sunday, Auburn showed something it can hang a hat on going to Greenville.
That would be the Tigers’ defense — tough as the team went down swinging.
Auburn turned over Tennessee 24 times in its 56-55 loss Sunday, tying the game in the final stages before Tennessee hit a shot with 0.6 seconds left that ultimately proved to be the game-winner. Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy invests heavily in a havoc-wreaking defensive scheme that often gives teams with less scoring ability an equalizing chance in tournament settings like the one in Greenville. In seasons like this one with new pieces coming into the fold, it often takes time for a team to run that system in perfect sync.
But now at the end of the season, Auburn has had some of that time. And even as the 13th seed, Auburn has the chance to use that defense to make a splash in that tournament.
“We’re going to have to,” Williams-Flournoy said of riding that defense. “It’s not an option. We’re going to have to.
“We saw tonight. We shot 29-percent from the floor, 18-percent from the 3-point line, and you lose by one. That ain’t offense. That’s not offense winning that game for you, OK? That’s our defense and that’s the same defensive effort and intensity we’ve got to take into Greenville.”
Auburn finished the regular season 10-17 overall and 4-12 in the SEC. Auburn suffered five SEC losses by a combined 17 points in regulation. If a handful of breaks go the other way, Auburn could’ve had a winning record in SEC play this year.
It doesn’t though, and now, the only way the Tigers can prove that they’re better than their record is by showing out in the SEC Tournament.
Auburn has one senior, Daisa Alexander, who is making her final push as a Tiger this postseason.
Hansen out
Auburn’s sharpshooter freshman guard Lauren Hansen is out with a concussion and did not make the trip to Greenville.
She also missed the Tennessee game Sunday, after being injured in the game before that against Missouri.
She leads the Tigers with 40 3-pointers made this season, averaging 7.9 points per game.
