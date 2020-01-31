It’s a double-edged sword that Auburn gymnastics is swinging on the way to Georgia.
Finally, this week, the team got some much-needed rest, and some useful extra time to focus in on adjustments. But soon enough, there’ll be little rest again for the weary.
A rare Sunday meet on the schedule throws a wrench into the usual rhythm of Friday meets for the Auburn gymnastics team, traveling this weekend to meet with Georgia at 3 p.m. Sunday in Athens and on ESPN. Then the Tigers will face a short turnaround before a home meet next Friday against Kentucky.
To combat the changeup, Auburn’s coaches mapped out its practice regimen for both weeks at once — and, this week, that meant some extra rest for the gymnasts and some extra time on the practice equipment for the first time in a while.
It’s up to the Tigers to make the most of it out on the meet floor on Sunday.
“We’ve made a concerted effort to try to dial in on each individual girl and what they need,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said earlier this week on Tuesday. Auburn laid down a season-high 196.700 in its last meet last weekend at home against Missouri.
“We’re trying to get a little bit smarter about our training,” Graba said. “We’ve got to be careful that we don’t overdo the numbers and beat people up, but we have to get better on some little things.
“We get a couple extra days, we can maybe get a little bit of conditioning in, but for the most part it’d be nice to have a little bit of rest but get better.”
Sunday’s meet marks Auburn’s second true road meet, sending the team competing at an opposing team’s home venue after traveling to LSU two weeks ago — but Auburn also opened the season with a quad meet in more of a neutral-site setting out in California, and that plane ride combined with a long bus ride to Baton Rouge have made for a tough early schedule for the Tigers so far.
Speaking from experience in going through all that travel, junior Drew Watson knew the extra time granted Auburn this week would be important.
It may only be a couple of days on a calendar, but in gymnastics, where bodies are stressed about as far as they can be and every 10th matters, every little bit of help counts.
“We really need to focus on those details so having a couple extra days will be nice, kind of taking it easy the first couple of days then pushing it harder toward the end of the week,” Watson said. “So it’s going to be good for us.”
Freshman Adeline Sabados said those two extra days came at just the right time.
Auburn’s tuning lineups now to where the big scorers making up the final three competitors for each event are refining their skills while keeping in good shape, and the others are working to increase their scoring potential and solidify that depth underneath.
“We’re really using those extra days to focus on details and work out the little 10ths that we can get any way we can. Focusing on being a team, and in our bubble, to focus on just us — just the little things. The little things matter.
“I think we’re in the point of the season where we’ve worked all the little kinks out and we just need to focus on the little things now because all of the big things are kind of out of the way,” she also said. “So I think it’s the perfect time.”
Georgia is a 10-time national-championship-winning program and one of the SEC’s greatest powers. Posting a positive score opposite the Gymdogs when they’re in their rhythm would be a challenge for any team.
But it’s one the Tigers hope they’re prepared for — and one way or the other, it’s another strong learning experience coming Auburn’s way.
“I think, No. 1, we all need to stay in the bubble,” Watson said, when asked how the veterans prepare the freshman-heavy team for road trips like this one. “We’ve been talking a lot about that, but, at LSU, I think it was a lot of energy but it was from the wrong places. And so now we need to kind of focus our energy just in ourselves.
“It was kind of like a chicken in with the head cut off,” she laughed. “We were energized but we didn’t know what to do with it or how to use it. So I think now we’ll be more zoned in and more in the bubble, per se, which will help us as a team.”
