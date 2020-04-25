Prince Tega Wanogho first flew in from Nigeria as a teenager, landing in Alabama as a young man with a big frame and a bigger dream, bent on earning a pro sports contract for himself and his family back in Africa.
Jack Driscoll came here much older, from the cold of New England, heading South to prove himself at the highest level of college football.
Daniel Thomas was already here. He always has been. Over-looked and under-recruited, he drove up the road from Montgomery to Auburn with no hype and just work ethic to his name — but he had the same starry NFL dreams.
Those dreams came true for all three on Saturday, as Wanogho, Driscoll and Thomas were all picked in the later rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft to total up six Auburn Tigers selected in this year’s draft.
That mark ties the record for the most draft picks Auburn has produced in a single season in the modern era, spanning back to when the NFL Draft contracted to its current state lasting seven rounds, and set by last year’s team under head coach Gus Malzahn.
Driscoll was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round, Thomas was picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round, and Wanogho was picked in the sixth round also by the Eagles, now set to join Driscoll in Philadelphia.
On Thursday, Derrick Brown was selected in the first round by the Carolina Panthers before Noah Igbinoghene was picked later in the first round by the Miami Dolphins. Marlon Davidson was selected in the second round by the Atlanta Falcons.
The first round was picked through on Thursday before the second and third rounds were run Friday and the remaining rounds opened Saturday.
Driscoll’s name was the first called Saturday, and it chimed his return back close to home in the Northeast. Driscoll is from Connecticut and came to Auburn as a graduate transfer after starting on the offensive line at UMass, starting as Auburn’s right tackle on the Plains during each of the last two seasons and proving himself to NFL scouts against tough competition in the SEC.
Thomas was rated as a two-star prospect by Rivals coming out of Lee-Montgomery. Through a blue-collar career at Auburn, he carved out his position as a starter and a team leader at safety, proving doubters wrong all the way to Saturday’s NFL offer.
Wanogho’s journey wasn’t without adversity, even during the draft. Often graded as a player who could’ve been picked much higher, Wanogho slid to the sixth round Saturday with analysts considering that he suffered a recent knee injury, that he missed the NFL Combine due to that injury, and that he had opportunities to impress pro scouts canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wanogho came to Edgewood Academy planning to make it in America as a pro basketball player, and to provide for his family including eight brothers and sisters. He got hurt. He switched his focus to football. He came to Auburn.
Saturday, finally, he reached the grail, being drafted into the NFL at 210th overall. Online pro sports contract tracker Spotrac projects that being picked at 210 will earn Wanogho a contract worth $2.7 million if he can complete it.
Driscoll was picked in the 145th spot, which holds a slot value of $3.1 million according to the site. Thomas was taken 157th, in a slot potentially valued at $2.9 million.
