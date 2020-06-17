Auburn is set make its return trip to Seattle to play at Washington on Nov. 19 this season, the school announced Wednesday.
Auburn owes the Huskies a trip to Washington as part of a home-and-home which started with Washington coming to Auburn in 2018. The second leg of the agreement was pushed back last year. The teams will now try to play it out in November.
Tipoff time is still to be determined, as is a potential television broadcast.
Auburn beat Washington 88-66 on Nov. 9, 2018.
It was a showcase win for Auburn. At the time, Auburn was ranked No. 11 and Washington was ranked No. 25 by the Associated Press — marking the first gamed between ranked opponents in Auburn Arena since it opened in 2010.
In that game, Chuma Okeke scored 19 points, Samir Doughty scored 18 points and Jared Harper and Bryce Brown both scored 13 points. It was only Auburn’s second regular-season game, but also an early indicator of what that team was capable on its way to the Final Four that season.
That game was the first-ever meeting between the two programs. This will be the second.
The Auburn men’s basketball program has never played a game in the state of Washington.
The Auburn women’s basketball program has a rich history in the Seattle area, however, having gone to two Final Fours hosted in the Tacoma Dome near Seattle, in 1988 and 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.