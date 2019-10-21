Coming off the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance, the Auburn basketball team is set to begin the 2019-20 season ranked No. 24 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
It is the sixth time the Tigers have been ranked in the annual preseason poll in program history and just the second time in back-to-back seasons. Auburn opened the 2018-19 campaign at No. 11.
The Tigers also accomplished consecutive preseason rankings before the 1985-86 and 1986-87 seasons at No. 10 and No. 12, respectively. Auburn was also ranked fourth in the 1999-2000 poll and 20th in the initial rankings prior to the 1975-76 campaign.
Picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference, the Tigers are one of four teams from the league ranked in the first poll of the season, joining No. 2 Kentucky, No. 6 Florida and No. 22 LSU.
Auburn is also scheduled to take on Alabama, Colgate, Davidson, Georgia, Mississippi State, NC State and Tennessee, who all received votes.
The Tigers are coming off a 2018-2019 season that was one to remember. Auburn won 30 games, captured the SEC Tournament title and advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history. The Tigers ultimately lost to Virginia 63-62 in the national semifinals.
The Tigers begin the season Nov. 5 vs. Georgia Southern. Tip-off time is slated for 8 p.m. CT inside Auburn Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and the Auburn Sports Network.
