TAMPA, FLA. — Auburn’s Jack Driscoll put it best. There’s plenty for the football team to do for fun here in Tampa, between a theme park, the beach and a New Year’s Eve parade.
But what would be most fun, he agreed, is winning.
That’s what Auburn is balancing here after practices between the palm trees, and around scheduled festivities for players during a busy bowl week: Auburn is cherishes the ride but it’s still bent on ending the season with the best reward it can find in Tampa, in one more victory.
“I’m just trying to focus on going out with a win,” said Driscoll, Auburn’s senior right tackle, after the team’s practice on Sunday.
Auburn is practicing at the University of Tampa’s soccer stadium in town. The team plays Minnesota on Jan. 1 in the Outback Bowl, at the NFL’s Raymond-James Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon and the game is set to be broadcast on ESPN.
On the way there, Auburn’s had organized outings at the bowling alley and the theme park in Tampa, along with a team night at the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey game.
But between the whistles, Auburn is locked in on Minnesota, and aiming to make this Auburn’s 15th 10-win season in program history.
“If we go and lose this, the seniors are going to go out with a bad taste in their mouths,” Driscoll said. “I think it’s only happened 14 times in Auburn history that a team’s won 10 games. So we have a chance to kind of make history.
“We have the hardest schedule in college football, so it’s a big deal if we can go do this.”
Driscoll and his fellow seniors look to last year’s senior group that left their Auburn careers with a win in the Music City Bowl. That’s the kind of memory they want to have for their final game.
And that’s where Auburn’s focus is all the way from the top.
“We can have fun back home,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said it plainly this week.
The way he sees it, Auburn will have plenty of time to relax back in Auburn between winter workouts — and plenty of time to celebrate a would-be bowl victory.
“Our guys are here to win a football game, and I know Minnesota is the same way,” he said, considering the theme park and the beach day and everything else the team has been spoiled with this week. “So a reward for the season to me is winning a bowl game. I mean, that’s the reward.”
In the meantime, Auburn’s cherishing its time together as the Outback Bowl treats them to a week of events leading up to its last game together as a group.
But the Tigers have their sights set on that main reward they came to Tampa for, and that’s the Outback Bowl trophy.
