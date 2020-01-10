The Auburn men’s basketball game Saturday has been rescheduled for an 11 a.m. tipoff time, the program announced Friday.
The game’s broadcast has been moved to ESPNews.
Auburn plays Georgia. The game was originally scheduled for 5 p.m.
The tipoff time was moved due to severe weather expected to hit the Auburn area on Saturday.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said that, among other reasons for the move, officials wanted Auburn Arena to be open for the community as a shelter when storms are expected to strike later in day’s afternoon.
“The safety and security of our community, our university, the teams and everybody that needs to travel in to work the game, I think, by far, takes precedent over this,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. The game was originally scheduled to be featured on ESPN’s main station, but the two schools and the conference agreed to give up the showcase for safety reasons and reschedule the game Friday morning.
“Auburn Arena is a storm shelter for the community, and everybody felt it was important that, in case there was a tornado warning or a watch and people felt more comfortable about being in Auburn Arena tomorrow afternoon, that it would be available,” Pearl said.
The move is also aimed to allow Georgia personnel to get in and out before the weather gets its worst.
The National Weather Service expects severe weather to roll over Auburn between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.
Severe thunderstorms, damaging straight-line winds up to 70 miles per hour and tornadoes are all possible with Saturday’s anticipated storm system, the National Weather Service has said.
