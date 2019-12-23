Auburn has jumped up to No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, after jumping to 11-0 over the weekend.
Auburn stands as one of the only three undefeated teams left in college basketball.
Auburn jumped up from No. 12 to No. 8, and is now the SEC’s highest-ranked team. Kentucky fell to No. 19.
Auburn’s in-state rival UAB gave the Tigers a little help in its chase to be the nation’s last remaining undefeated team on Sunday, beating previously unbeaten Duquesne 77-68.
Auburn is racing to be the last undefeated team remaining along with San Diego State and Liberty.
Auburn got to 11-0 on Saturday with a 74-51 win over Lehigh. San Diego State got to 12-0 Saturday with an impressive trouncing of Utah 80-52.
Liberty is 14-0, having beaten Akron 80-67 on Saturday.
Liberty’s trip to play at LSU on Dec. 29 likely marks the best chance for another one of these unbeaten teams to drop before the start of the new year. San Diego State hosts Cal Poly on Dec. 28. Auburn hosts Lipscomb on Dec. 29.
Auburn has won 23 of its last 24 games going back to last season.
Auburn begins SEC play on Jan. 4 at Mississippi State.
