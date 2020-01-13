Auburn has its new offensive line coach for 2020.
Veteran coach Jack Bicknell Jr. has been charged with leading the line in a new direction next season.
Bicknell most recently served as the offensive line coach at Ole Miss for three seasons. He was the head coach at Louisiana Tech from 1999-2006, a highlight from a long career that’s taken him through the major ranks in college football and the NFL.
Before Ole Miss he spent seven seasons as an offensive line coach in the NFL with various franchises.
“Jack has a wealth of coaching experience and success in all levels of football, including the last three years in the SEC,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said Monday evening, announcing the hire. “He has been a part of a Super Bowl championship team and been a head coach collegiately.
“Jack’s diverse and extensive resume will be valuable in developing our offensive line unit. We’re very excited to have Jack join our staff here at Auburn.”
Auburn will rebuild a young group nearly from the ground up next season, anchored by center Jeff Brahms who will be the team’s only returning starter on the line.
“I’m fired up to be joining a tradition-rich program like Auburn,” Bicknell said in a statement. “Auburn has always been known as a blue-collar, hard-working team that has achieved a tremendous amount of success.
“I am very appreciative of Coach Malzahn for this opportunity. He and (offensive coordinator Chad Morris) are very well respected offensive minds in the game of football and I can’t wait to work with them and the rest of the Auburn staff.”
Auburn’s search for a new offensive line coach lasted less than a week.
Former offensive line coach J.B. Grimes left the program last week. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced on Jan. 7 that he had decided to pursue other opportunities.
Grimes coached the Auburn offensive line in 2018 and 2019 in his second stint at Auburn and under Malzahn. He coached the line at Auburn during the 2013, 2014 and 2015 seasons before Herb Hand coached the Auburn offensive line in 2016 and 2017.
