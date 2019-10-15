The Auburn men’s basketball team was picked to finish fourth in the SEC by the media in the conference’s preseason picks released Tuesday.
No Tigers were placed on the media’s preseason All-SEC team.
Kentucky, Florida and LSU were picked to finish ahead of Auburn in the league standings.
The league is hosting its men’s basketball media days event Wednesday in Mountain Brook.
Auburn won the SEC Tournament title last season as part of its wild run to the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance, but this season the Tigers are without key departed stars Chuma Okeke, Jared Harper and Bryce Brown, who were major contributors on the team’s run through the conference tournament in the postseason.
This year’s team mixes veterans from that run like Austin Wiley and Samir Doughty with newcomers like prized recruit Isaac Okoro.
None of those players made the media’s All-SEC team picks. Auburn’s the only team among the top nine teams in the poll to not have a player among those all-league picks.
Auburn opens its season against Georgia Southern on Nov. 5 after a exhibition with Eckerd on Nov. 1.
