Auburn had a chance to cheer for the first time in a while, in a 59-43 win over Ole Miss on Thursday night.
Finally for Auburn, this is more of what it’s supposed to look like.
And, finally for the Tigers, this is what it feels like to win again.
“It feels really good,” sophomore Robyn Benton said of the locker room after the win. “It’s not quiet and we’re all smiling for once,” she laughed.
“It felt good to get that first win.”
Benton scored 17 points, Auburn wreaked havoc on defense and converted on opportunities on offense, and ultimately the teams picked up its first win in SEC play by snapping a five-game losing streak.
Auburn moved to 7-10 on the season and 1-5 in the SEC, out of the conference cellar. The Tigers pulled away in the third quarter after a cold second, and led by as many as 19 in the fourth.
Brooke Moore hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth to stretch what was a 38-34 lead going into the fourth into a 10-point Auburn advantage. Moore finished with 10 points, also keying an 11-0 run for Auburn in the third quarter that saw Auburn’s press defense result in Ole Miss turnovers and in points for Auburn on the other end.
Ole Miss dropped to 7-12 and 0-6, and though the visitors have had their own struggles this season, Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said there’s value in her young team seeing how that press defense is supposed to look, and how it’s supposed to create on the other end.
Auburn scored a season-high 12 fast-break points.
“We saw the turnovers being forced against Georgia,” she said, calling back to an earlier SEC loss. But: “We just didn’t convert them into points.
“So now seeing the same turnovers, converting them into points, was much better.”
And that second-half surge came after a seemingly ice cold second quarter. Auburn trailed 18-17 at the end of the first quarter and then took a 21-20 lead into the break after outscoring Ole Miss 4-2 in the low-scoring second frame. Unique Thompson scored early in the second to put Auburn ahead, but scoring for both teams snailed from there. Auburn hit just one out of 18 shots in the frame from that point on. Thompson had an open look just before the halftime buzzer on a feed from the driving Daisa Alexander under the basket, and Thompson’s shot bounced off the rim. Thompson doubled over shaking her head as the buzzer sounded. It was that kind of stretch.
But it was just about the same for Ole Miss, which went 1-of-14 from the floor in the second quarter and 0-for-6 from 3-point range opposite Auburn’s 0-for-8 from 3 in the same span.
And Auburn was able to recover after the half. The Tigers hit 42.9-percent of their shots and drained two 3-pointers in the third quarter while pulling further ahead.
“We knew we had a scoring drought but we did not know it was only 4-2,” Thompson said. “Coach Flo came in and got us all riled up. We were very surprised because we did not know what to say back.
“So we just all locked in, and we was like, ‘Y’all, we’ve got to get this together.’ And we came out the second half and we did much better.”
Thompson recorded her 16th double-double this season, scoring 10 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. She led Auburn’s rebounded effort, outworking Ole Miss with 55 boards compared to the visitors’ 37. Auburn’s 55 rebounds marks the most for the program in a single game since December 2015.
Alexander pulled down 10 of her own rebounds while scoring seven points.
Auburn returns to the court Monday on the road at Kentucky, before a road game next Thursday at Mississippi State.
The Tigers play their next home game on Feb. 2 against Vanderbilt.
“It’s no secret we’re having a rough season, OK? But I don’t think that you can come in like the world is coming to an end every single day,” Williams-Flournoy said. “We know what we want to work on. We continue to do that. I started giving them new stuff and I thought they did a great job yesterday in practice, doing some of the stuff on their own — kind of reading defense a little bit.
“It shows that they’re growing. We’re a very inexperienced team, and sometimes it shows. But I think the practices are getting better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.