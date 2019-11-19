Auburn isn’t pointing any fingers.
The Tigers have won and lost as a team this season, together — all the way down to the stretch run of the season here in November.
Plenty of questions circle the Auburn football team now, after a disappointing third loss, and before this Saturday’s tune-up with Samford and the Iron Bowl looming large, but one thing is ringing true from out between the locker room walls: No group is blaming any others for disappointment this season.
“If they had never scored 21, we wouldn’t be in this situation,” Derrick Brown put it simply after the loss.
Hear it from Auburn’s leader on defense and the team’s best player.
“You can’t put the blame on nobody else,” he said just outside the locker room Saturday after Auburn’s 21-14 loss to Georgia. “Nobody did their job tonight. In all three phases, we lacked tonight.
“You can’t do that and expect to come out and beat a top five team in the country.”
It’s as simple as that for Auburn, which has likely heard the fans say several times this season that the defense has played winning football only to find itself on the losing side when Auburn’s only scored 13, 20 and 14 in losses to Florida, LSU and Georgia, respectively.
The Tigers have certainly heard the question from reporters. But they’ve never pointed a finger.
Defensive back Javaris Davis was asked Saturday if it’s frustrating the team has held every team to 24 points or fewer this season and still has three losses. “Nah,” he said simply. “It’s not.
“We can’t blame anybody but ourselves,” he went on. “If they wouldn’t have scored 21, we would have won. So it’s not on nobody. We’ve just got to go back and watch the film as a whole, get better and get back to work.”
The only frustrating thing for the defense is the final score — and the Tigers know they played their part in it every game.
“Of course it’s frustrating, but that’s my brothers, no matter what,” defensive end Marlon Davidson said of the players on the Auburn offense. “I’m behind them. I don’t care if they got negative-10 yards, negative-100 yards, I’m behind them because we went through summer workouts together. We went through spring together. We fought in fall camp.
“So I know I’m behind them no matter what and they’re behind me.”
Auburn kicks off against Samford at 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will be televised by SEC Network.
Auburn’s Nov. 30 game against Alabama is now set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcasted on CBS.
