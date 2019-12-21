Auburn flexed its muscle on the way to 11-0.
Big Austin Wiley powered his way to a double-double, fellow senior J’Von McCormick heated up in the second half, and the Auburn men’s basketball team beat Lehigh 74-51 on Saturday night in Auburn Arena.
Wiley finished with 12 points and a season-high 15 rebounds. He had 10 and 10 early in the second half as Auburn started to stretch its lead to double digits.
McCormick put it away with three straight 3-pointers late in the game that put Auburn up 61-44 with 5:10 left.
McCormick scored 18, with 13 coming in the second half alone.
Another senior, Samir Doughty, helped wake Auburn from its sluggish start. The Tigers trailed by seven late in the first half, missing all of its first 10 shots from 3-point range, before Doughty finally hit Auburn’s first 3-pointer with just less than six minutes left in the first half.
That kick-started a 14-0 run for Auburn going into the locker room. Auburn trailed 20-13 at that point but led 27-20 at the half.
In the second half, Lehigh cut Auburn’s lead down to four before Doughty was a part of more timely scoring for the Tigers. Back-to-back Doughty assists helped push it from 35-31 to 39-31, the first leading to a Danjel Purifoy slam before the second led to an Allen Flanigan lay-in — all before McLemore drained a 3-pointer to give Auburn a double-digit advantage at 42-31 with 13:12 left.
Auburn cruised from there, with McCormick igniting the Auburn Arena crowd late. He stretched a 10-point lead at 52-42 to 58-42 with two straight, then countered a Lehigh score with yet another 3-ball to make it 61-44 with 5:13 to go.
The Tigers play Lipscomb on Dec. 29 at home in their final tune-up for conference play.
Auburn opens the SEC season on Jan. 4 at Mississippi State.
