Tank Bigsby has his fifth star, after Rivals re-evaluated Auburn’s prized running back commit in recent weeks and classified him as a five-star prospect after his senior season of high school football over in Georgia.
He’s now touted to be among the best at the high school level, and a ready-made threat to step in and become and instant impact in the SEC.
Now Auburn just has to get him signed, sealed and delivered to campus.
That’s one of several storylines surrounding Auburn football recruiting going into this week’s early signing period.
The early signing period for the class on 2020 opens on Wednesday morning, meaning the next generation of players enrolling in schools across the country will have the chance to sign their letters of intent and officially join team rosters.
This will be college football’s third trip into the early signing period. The NCAA first opened it up in December of 2017, splitting up some of the headwear celebrations and some of the commit-flipping drama that had come to be expected during the old traditional National Signing Day which has always been scheduled in early February.
And what schools like Auburn quickly learned then was that the early signing period was quickly becoming just as much of a spectacle as the other National Signing Day — with even more work being done in the early period.
Auburn signed 16 players during the early signing period last season, making up most of the class which is allowed to have up to 25 players each season. In 2017, Auburn signed 15 players in the early period.
That means Auburn fans can expect most of this year’s signing class to be filled out this Wednesday.
Bigsby leads the way, likely the most coveted of Auburn’s 20 total verbal commitments. Auburn hopes to turn most of those verbal commitments into signed letters of intent.
The signing period opens Wednesday and runs through Friday, before signings are closed again until the regular period opens Feb. 5.
Quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Owen Pappoe were both early signings for Auburn last season, inking their letters of intent last December and proving this season what an instant impact they could make as freshmen.
Some athletes in certain academic situations will be allowed to enroll early after signing, with some even having the chance to participate in bowl practices.
Players can also still sign during the early period even if they aren’t enrolling until next summer or fall.
