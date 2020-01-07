Auburn’s punter Arryn Siposs is headed back into the professional ranks.
Siposs announced Tuesday that he will be forgoing his remaining eligibility at Auburn and declaring for the NFL Draft.
Siposs leaves Auburn after two seasons. He was a fan favorite for Auburn, from Victoria, Australia. He came to Auburn after a professional career back home in Australian rules football, eyeing an opportunity to one day kick in the NFL.
“Auburn has provided me with opportunities and experiences I could not have dreamed of,” Siposs said in his statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. “I have been so proud to put on my Auburn jersey and walk onto the field with an amazing group of men. I’ve made lifelong friends and memories.
“War Eagle from the punter from the land down under,” he closed his statement.
He’s part of a long pipeline of Australian rules football players who have made the jump to college football with eyes on the NFL.
During his time on the Plains, Siposs had the chance to kick in several NFL stadiums, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, plus the Dallas Cowboys’ in last season’s opener and the Atlanta Falcons’ in the season opener before that.
Thank You - War Eagle Forever. pic.twitter.com/iTjB6OThlH— Arryn Siposs (@Sippa02) January 7, 2020
