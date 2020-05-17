Auburn fans have taken a liking to a new team this summer, for obvious reasons.
Now they can even look the part.
Four former Auburn men’s basketball players have all signed up to join the same team competing in The Basketball Tournament this summer, and as Auburn fans have rejoiced over the opportunity to see some of their favorites play together again on Tampa 20/20, the club has embraced the revelry and even printed up some orange and blue T-shirts for its newfound fans.
Bryce Brown, Horace Spencer, Desean Murray and LaRon Smith have all signed up to play in the tournament. The TBT is a winner-take-all 64-team tournament that has run every summer since 2014, this year offering up a $2 million prize to the winning team.
This year’s tournament is set to open late in July.
If it can happen then or soon after, it will likely give Auburn fans their first chance to root for something after the sports world was put on pause by the coronavirus pandemic. The fact that it’s a smaller and possibly more flexible organization has plenty hopeful that it could run safely, possibly without fans, even before pro sports’ big behemoth leagues return to play.
Brown and Spencer teamed on Auburn’s 2019 Final Four team. Brown played for the G-League’s Maine Red Claws this past season while Spencer played for Atenas Cordoba in Argentina this past year.
Smith played at Auburn during the 2016-17 season and played alongside Spencer with Atenas Cordoba this past season. He came to Auburn for his final season of college as a graduate transfer after playing at Bethune-Cookman.
Murray played at Auburn during the 2017-18 season, transferring in from Presbyterian College and ultimately transferring to Western Kentucky.
Tampa 20/20’s uniforms have been green in the past, but the team is offering up orange and blue shirts for sale through its Twitter page @20_tampa.
Groups of alumni from other schools have often fielded teams in the tournament’s short running. Tennessee alums have fielded a team called the Ballinteers.
This year, Tampa 20/20 hopes to offer Auburn fans their closest thing to a home team yet.
