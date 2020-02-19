Anthony Edwards is just as good as ever — still the potential No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, and still peaking in his power.
Meanwhile, his star counterpart in orange and blue might be missing. It could take everyone else left in Auburn’s rotation to help slow him down.
But if that’s what it takes, that’s exactly what Auburn is willing to do tonight to get back on the winning track.
No. 13 Auburn (22-3 overall, 9-3 SEC) travels to play at Georgia (12-13, 2-10) at 6 p.m. tonight in Athens and on ESPN2, matching up again with the rival Bulldogs and their superstar one-and-done freshman, with the Tigers knowing that the key to winning comes with slowing down Edwards — and knowing that this matchup will be plenty different this time around in the rematch.
Isaac Okoro, Auburn’s own sensational freshman, missed practice Monday with injury and on Tuesday head coach Bruce Pearl said he didn’t know what Okoro’s status would be for tonight’s game. Okoro did not play in Auburn’s last game at Missouri after pulling his hamstring against Alabama, and was sorely missed in an 85-73 loss. Okoro is Auburn’s best defensive player, as Pearl and others are plenty quick to say, and is the team’s top talent according to the pro scouts.
Okoro is also Auburn’s answer to Edwards. He’s a potential NBA lottery pick in his own right, and he’s a former rival of Edwards in high school in the Atlanta area. He matched up head-to-head with Edwards for much of Auburn’s 82-60 win over Georgia at home back in January, helping to limit his efficiency in an Auburn victory.
Now Auburn goes into the red and black, the team’s rotation of experienced seniors possibly without their freshman ace.
And Auburn enters knowing there’s plenty out on the line.
“The Georgia win is a must-win if we’re going to stay in this conference championship race,” Pearl said on Tuesday.
While Auburn is contending for the title alongside Kentucky and LSU, Georgia has lost four straight games. But Auburn’s trip to Missouri showed there won’t be any road trips for the team in the SEC this season, especially with Okoro out or limited.
“He’s one of the best players in all of college basketball,” Pearl said simply. “We talked about where we’d miss Isaac — Missouri scored 85 points. A team that averages 65 or 66 points scored 85 points. So I think it’s pretty obvious where we missed him — not only for his individual coverage of his own player but his ability to rebound, take charges, get vertical.
“He’s a great player. He just affects plays. … It will be tough without him if he can’t play.”
Auburn has just seven games left on the SEC schedule, with six left after Georgia. Auburn returns home to host Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday in Auburn Arena.
Then Auburn hits the home stretch of the season with a trip to Rupp Arena in Lexington looming when Auburn is scheduled to play at Kentucky on Feb. 29.
