Auburn is moving in a different direction with its offensive line.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday night that former offensive line coach J.B. Grimes is no longer with the programs.
Grimes and his line battled through ups and downs these past two years, in his return stint to the Plains.
Now Auburn is looking for a new line coach for the third time in four years.
“J.B. has decided to move on and pursue other opportunities," Malzahn said in a statement. "I appreciate everything he’s done for Auburn. J.B. and his wife Jennifer will always be a part of the Auburn family.”
Grimes came back to Auburn for the 2018 season after leading the offensive line from 2013-15. Herb Hand coached the Auburn offensive line in 2016 and 2017.
