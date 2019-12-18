Auburn knew where the team needed to grow.
And the Tigers went out and got some new big bodies to fill some important gaps.
Auburn signed five offensive linemen on Wednesday upon the opening of the early signing period, and has room left to add another when the regular period opens in February.
Auburn signed two junior college linemen that Malzahn said have the potential to play immediately, plus three youngsters from the high school ranks that will represent the team’s future up front.
Auburn’s experiencing a huge turnaround on its offensive line this winter with six senior offensive linemen departing the program, including four that started in the Iron Bowl.
Those two JUCO signees are Kilian Zierer, originally from Germany, who comes to Auburn by way of the College of the Canyons in California, and Brenden Coffey, from Butte Community College in California.
Both will have two seasons of eligibility left when they hit the Plains.
“We felt like we had to have a few guys we felt were ready to play,” Malzahn said in his press conference wrapping up December’s Signing Day. “And that’s why we signed the two junior college guys. We could take another grad transfer, possibly two if the opportunity presents itself.
“And then we wanted some guys that could build this thing,” he added.
That’s what the freshmen are for.
Those three are Tate Johnson from Callaway High School in Georgia, Avery Jernigan from Pierce County High School in Georgia, and Jeremiah Wright from Selma High School.
“We think all three are excellent players,” Malzahn said. “Two of them are going to get here early, which I think is important. And just kind of building that offensive line depth for the future.”
Auburn’s play on the offensive line has been a self-admitted target area for improvement at times in 2018 and 2019, and the recruiting situation there has caused for such an unusually big turnover on the line this offseason. Auburn entered the year with five senior starters on the O-line, but returner Nick Brahms stepped in at center in place of Kaleb Kim after the LSU game, and delivered snaps down the stretch of the season and figures to anchor Auburn’s future on the O-line.
That future, though, could still be bolstered by one more prize prospect.
Like Malzahn said, Auburn could add a ready-made graduate transfer player soon — much like departing senior Jack Driscoll, who came to Auburn and started right away while earning a Masters’ degree after graduating early at UMass.
A new boon of talent could also come in the form of a touted high school prospect. Rivals.com’s Chad Simmons reported Wednesday that five-star Georgia commit Broderick Jones would not be signing with Georgia during the early signing period, taking his recruitment to February with visits to both Georgia and Auburn scheduled for January.
Either way, Auburn’s made steps forward at an important position with five big signatures on Wednesday.
The challenge now is to keep making more of those steps forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.