Auburn did everything it could to shake from the dream. But the Tigers couldn’t escape their nightmare.
Auburn’s late comeback bid fell shy, Georgia’s big lead proved insurmountable, and red black flags flew over the Plains again after a 21-14 win for Georgia on Saturday in Auburn.
Georgia led 21-0 late after Auburn’s offense was held scoreless through three quarters. Auburn scored twice in the fourth and got the ball back twice in the precarious moments, but couldn’t create any more magic on Pat Dye Field.
Bo Nix’s fourth-and-2 pass slipped through Harold Joiner’s hands with 2:24 left at the Georgia 34 to put an end to Auburn’s best chance, and after a defensive stop and the burning of all Auburn’s timeouts, the Tigers ran out of gas on a four-and-out in Tiger territory with less than two minutes left.
Georgia has beaten Auburn in 12 of the last 15 games in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn fell to 2-6 as a head coach in the series.
“Our guys, they fought their guts out. They fought their guts out for Auburn,” disappointed Malzahn said after the loss. “We’ve got some hurt guys in that locker room.
“It was a tough loss,” he added.
The nightmare came to life when Auburn’s offense suffered before Georgia led 21-0. Auburn’s offense drove into Georgia territory on the opening series and missed its fourth field goal of 40-plus yards in the last two games, and missed opportunities compounded from there. Auburn was stopped for a turnover on downs in Georgia territory on another first-half series, and another run into Georgia territory ended in a fumble. A coach who made his name specializing on offense and who has often been criticized this season for his team being carried too often by defensive play, Malzahn surely felt pressure on the Auburn sideline as the Tigers went into the fourth quarter facing a shutout.
But that’s when Auburn showed a spark of magic not unlike that seen in Jordan-Hare when Auburn swept Georgia and Alabama on that field in 2017, and back in 2013.
Auburn rolled up two quicks scores, suddenly stretching that Georgia defense, with Bo Nix’s touchdown run making it a one-score game with 7:03 left, but Auburn needed a few too many miracles to complete the comeback.
Auburn had its chances to strike earlier and didn’t. Auburn’s offense started a drive at the Georgia 43-yard line midway through the third quarter, and fell apart with a three-and-out. That led to the Bulldogs roping together a 12-play, clock-killing, 88-yard touchdown drive over 6:27 to put the visitors up three touchdowns going into the fourth, and build a lead that proved to be too much to overcome.
Auburn drove across the Georgia 40-yard line seven times and finished with 14 points as missed opportunities cost Malzahn and Auburn. Georgia drove across the Auburn 40 just three times and scored 21 points.
“This is college football and we still have a lot left to play,” Nix said after stepping out of a despondent Auburn locker room. “We’ve got a big one coming up in the next week and the week after that, with the Iron Bowl, so we’ll be ready.”
Nix finished hitting 30 of his 50 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers passed early and often against the Georgia defense holding some of the nation’s best numbers against opposing rushers. In fact, Nix’s fourth-quarter touchdown keeper marked the first rushing touchdown Georgia has allowed all season.
Seth Williams caught a career-high 13 passes for 121 yards in an admirable effort. Nix hit Eli Stove for a 3-yard touchdown with 10:04 left in the game to get Auburn on the scoreboard and breathe life back into Jordan-Hare, then he ran in his score from two yards out with 7:03 left after a quick Auburn stop and a fast march down the field.
On Auburn’s best chance to tie it, starting on the Auburn 28-yard line with 6:00 left, Nix converted a fourth-and-5 play with his legs at midfield, pushing the Tigers to the Georgia 42-yard line. A pass downfield to Williams was ruled a catch but overturned a few plays later to put Auburn in a third-and-7 on the Georgia 39. Nix ran for five yards to set up fourth-and-2. But on what proved to be a game-deciding play, Nix threw to an open Joiner on play-action, but Nix’s pass fell behind Joiner and Joiner only turned to get one hand on it.
With the hole Auburn dug itself earlier, the margin for execution errors proved to be too slim for those mistakes not to cost the team.
Auburn plays Samford next then Alabama on Nov. 30.
“We’ve still got two opportunities to get two wins,” Derrick Brown said. “I don’t know how else you would think about it but to win.”
