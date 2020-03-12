Former Auburn basketball star, NBA Hall of Famer and current sports analyst Charles Barkley said Thursday he feels March Madness should be “shut down,” during a call to “Get Up!”, ESPN’s morning show.
Barkley commented about the suspension of the NBA season until further notice and his thoughts about the upcoming NCAA basketball tournament, which is broadcast by CBS and Turner Sports.
“I think Turner Sports and CBS have to close down March Madness man,” Barkley said on the call. “You can’t have these players, even if there’s no fans in the stadium, you can’t have these players breathing on each other for two weeks.
“Even if they’re at a hotel they’re going to be in different cities around the country and I hate to say it like I said, I probably shouldn’t say it because I work for CBS, I think we’re going to have to shut down March Madness until we know more.”
Barkley is a part of the joint broadcast coverage between CBS and Turner Sports of the NCAA men’s Division I basketball tournament.
“Get Up!”’s host, Mike Greenberg, said he thought everyone on his set agreed with Barkley’s sentiment concerning the March Madness. Greenberg continued to question Barkley asking him about what he would say to the players who want to play despite the health risk.
“I don’t think that’s the problem,” Barkley said. “I think that my company’s got to bite the bullet. I know the kids want to play but we can’t have these kids, like think about in ‘Greeny’, these kids are sweating, breathing, leaning on each other. I mean, that’s crazy.
“And then even if you lose, you go back home, you don’t know if you got the virus for a week or two.”
NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday that both the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments will be closed to the general public due to the growing concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Emmert added that the games will be conducted “with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”
The NCAA Tournament is set to begin March 17 with the ‘First Four’ games. The tournament will kick into high gear on March 20. Selection Sunday is set for this Sunday.
The Southeastern Conference (SEC) made a similar decision Wednesday night, announcing that after the first two tournament games were played Wednesday night, the tournament will move forward without fans in attendance.
Auburn is the No. 2 seed in the tournament and is set to play in the tournament quarterfinals on Friday in Nashville, Tennessee.
The SEC also suspended public attendance at all conference on-campus sporting events beginning March 12 and lasting through at least March 30, including baseball and softball.
The conference said the league and its universities would then re-evaluate conditions.
Other sporting events decisions
Numerous other sporting events throughout the nation and world made changes Wednesday. Here’s a look what occurred in regard to the coronavirus:
- Manchester City versus Arsenal match postponed
- Rutgers University closes athletic events to fans
- CBD Tournament canceled
- Columbus Blue Jackets close home games to fans
- Golden State Warriors close home games to fans
- Seattle and Los Angeles XFL games to be played without fans
- Ivy League cancels all spring sporting events
- Penn State closes athletics events to fans
- University of Washington closes athletics events to fans
- NCAA advises against holding sports events with fans
- NCAA says NCAA Tournament to be played without fans
- University of Michigan cancels spring football game, athletics events to be held without fans
- University of Maryland closes athletics events to fans
- San Jose Sharks close home games to fans
- Big Ten closes men’s basketball tournament to fans
- Big 12 limits men’s basketball tournament to teams, 125 ticks and no cheerleaders
- University of Oregon closes athletics events to fans
- TCU closes athletics events to fans
- Boston College closes athletics events to fans
- ACC closes men’s basketball tournament to fans
- Ohio State football coach Ryan Day announces no recruiting
- University of Nevada closes athletics events to fans
- UNLV closes athletics events to fans
- Jazz versus Thunder game postponed
- AAC closes men’s basketball tournament to fans
- Ohio State cancels spring football game
- Pac-12 closes men’s basketball tournament to fans
- SEC closes men’s basketball tournament to fans
- NBA season suspended
- CUSA closes men’s basketball tournament to fans
- University of Texas closes athletics events to fans
- Pelicans versus Kings game postponed
- Big East closes men’s basketball tournament to fans
- Baylor suspends spring football/recruiting
- WAC men’s basketball quarterfinal postponed due to “medical situation”
- NBA G-League suspended
