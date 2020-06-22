A few days after saying his goodbye to Auburn, big bat Conor Davis announced Monday that he plans to transfer to Arizona State to play out his final season of college baseball.
Davis was designated hitter for Auburn on its run to the College World Series in 2019, and this spring was a starter at first base before the season was suddenly stopped during the coronavirus pandemic.
Davis is a senior using special eligibility relief from the NCAA to play one more college season next spring.
“Very excited to announce I’ll be playing my last season of college baseball at Arizona State University,” Davis said in his announcement on Instagram. “Ready to get to work.”
Davis is one of countless athletes at colleges across the country who have had to make difficult decisions after their season was canceled. The NCAA gave out a year of eligibility relief to spring sport athletes who saw most of their season called, but putting life on pause for another year isn’t so simple considering financial burdens, scholarship questions, roster management and so much more.
There were five seniors on Auburn’s 2020 roster. Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said third baseman Rankin Woley indicated he could return for another season with the team. Catcher Matt Scheffler and pitcher Ryan Watson have both signed professional contracts. Chase Hall graduated in May.
Davis departs but will be trying to play out one more season of college baseball elsewhere.
Davis thanked Auburn for his time on the Plains on June 18 when announcing he’d enter the transfer portal.
“There is more to my decision than just baseball,” he said then. “I have to find the best spot for me and what makes the most sense for my family.”
