Conor Davis never got a true goodbye to the Auburn dugout.
When the season ended abruptly with the coronavirus pandemic, the Tigers’ senior first baseman didn’t have one last game to go out and cherish, or any final celebration at Toomer’s Corner or an infield dogpile.
But he still has hope to play college baseball again.
Davis announced Thursday on Twitter that he is entering the NCAA’s transfer portal with plans to play out one more season somewhere else next spring, using the eligibility relief granted to him by the NCAA even as his career at Auburn comes to an end.
Davis had Auburn’s best batting average last season, tallying up 73 hits, eight home runs, 14 doubles, 36 RBI’s and 35 runs scored — all during Auburn’s magic ride to the College World Series. He scored twice in Auburn’s 13-run first inning in Game 3 against North Carolina last summer at the Super Regionals, helping Auburn bat around the lineup and send the program to Omaha for the first time since 1997.
This year, he started all 18 games for Auburn before the rest of the season was shockingly canceled, leaving seniors like Davis often lost in limbo.
Now, though, he’s trying to find a solution somewhere that can get him back in a college baseball uniform one more time.
“There is more to my decision than just baseball,” he said in his statement posted on social media. “I have to find the best spot for me and what makes the most sense for my family.”
The NCAA quickly granted athletes participating in spring sports like baseball an extra year of eligibility back in March, but for any senior suddenly considering putting their future on pause for another year of college sports, academic, financial and employment decision surely all come into question — especially in sports where partial scholarships are common.
Davis said he is entering the transfer portal to figure out where he’ll play his last year of college baseball.
“The past couple months have been crazy, and after a lot of time and thought about what’s best for my future I have decided that I want to continue to play college baseball with the NCAA allowing another a year of eligibility,” he said. “The last four years at Auburn have been nothing short of a dream, and everything I could have ever imagined. The staff and players have been nothing but great to me, and I love every person that made Auburn feel like home for me. It will always hold a special place in my heart.
“Thank you for everything, Auburn,” he also added. “War Eagle.”
