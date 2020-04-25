Daniel Thomas is headed for the Sunshine State.
Auburn’s blue-collar safety has been picked No. 157 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Thomas marked the fifth Auburn player taken off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft.
He will join former teammate Dontavius Russell who is already on the roster with the Jaguars.
Thomas, originally a low-rated prospect from Montgomery, worked his way through a blue-collar career on the Plains to be a starter and team leader as a junior and a senior.
Online sports contract tracker Spotrac projects the 157th pick to earn a contract worth at least $2.9 million.
